INDIA

1-MIN READ

BSF Man Killed, Another Injured in Manipur Fratricide Incident

Image for representation.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 11, 2020, 4:23 PM IST
A Border Security Force jawan was killed and another personnel injured in an alleged fratricide incident at a camp in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, officials said.

They said the incident took place around 10 AM when a BSF head constable posted at the subsidiary training centre (STC) of the border guarding force in the district, allegedly fired a gunshot from his service rifle at his junior, a constable rank jawan.

The head constable later turned the gun on himself and died while the constable he fired at is admitted to a hospital, a senior official said.

They added that the troops were part of the security setup of the director of the STC who is an Inspector General rank officer.

The BSF is deployed in the state as part of its task to guard the India-Bangladesh international border.

