BSF Nabs 3 Bangladeshi Nationals from Near Border in Bengal

The men claimed that they had crossed over to India illegally, and were working as labourers in Mumbai.

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals, including a woman, when they were illegally crossing the international border between India and Bangladesh at different places in West Bengal, an official said here on Monday. The woman, who hailed from Rajbari district in Bangladesh, was apprehended on Monday by the border guards in Jhorpara area for illegally entering the Indian territory, a BSF official said.

The troops also apprehended Uttam Biswas (20) and Vidyadhar Dhali (24), residents of Khulna in Bangladesh, from Hakimpur area on Sunday, he said. The men claimed that they had crossed over to India illegally, and were working as labourers in Mumbai. They were nabbed when they were returning to Bangladesh, the BSF official said.

All the three have been handed over to the local police, the official said.

first published:July 19, 2021, 21:21 IST