BSF Nabs Human Trafficking Racket in Bengal's Nadia

The anti-human trafficking unit of the BSF Border Out Post Ramnagar got activated when they got the information regarding a probable human trafficking attempt in the area on Sunday.

The BSF troops and anti-human trafficking team sealed the International Boundary and search operations were launched along the border. They found three Bangladeshi nationals were hiding inside a banana orchard and started running towards the Bangladesh side. During the chase, BSF got hold of one Bangladeshi woman.

The woman revealed her identity as Shilpi Begum (27), wife of Jasim Halder, from Nanadpara, in the Barisal district of Bangladesh.

Shilpi Begum said she was working in Sirajganj Fashion Garment shop in Dhaka where she met with Reepa Begum, who is residing in Bangalore with her husband after reaching illegally to India. Shilpi paid money to tout Kosher and Reepa made the necessary arrangement for Shilpi to come to India.

The anti-human trafficking unit found that Reepa Begum is operating a human trafficking racket from Bengaluru with the help of Kosher. They lured many young girls from Bangladesh with jobs and then push them into prostitution when they reach Bengaluru. Kosher is the elder brother of Reepa’s husband and resides in Bangladesh.

BSF said they are taking strict steps to curb human trafficking on the Indo–Bangladesh border.

