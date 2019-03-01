English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Nabs Man from Punjab's Indo-Pak Border Area Under Suspicious Circumstances
The Border Security Force personnel took Mohd Shahrukh into custody after his answers during questioning were incoherent. A mobile phone with "suspicious numbers" was also recovered.
Image for representation (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: A 21-year-old man has been apprehended by the BSF from Firozpur area of Punjab after his movement along the India-Pakistan border in the state raised suspicion, officials said Friday.
A mobile phone recovered from Mohd Shahrukh, a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, had some "suspicious numbers" stored in it. He was selling bed sheets on a bike in the border area, a senior official said.
The man had an Aadhaar card. Since his answers during questioning were incoherent, Mohd Shahrukh was handed over to police for further interrogation and probe, he said.
The police is probing if the man was indulging in any suspicious activity or spying in the area as a high alert has been sounded in the border areas along Pakistan in the wake of the heightened tension between the two neighbours.
