BSF Nabs Two Bangladeshi Cattle Smugglers from Indo-Bangla Border

The Border Security Force personnel under the South Bengal Frontier caught two cattle smugglers, in separate incidents, who had come to collect cattle from Bangladesh in separate incidents. In the first incident at around 3.10 am on August 30, 2021, the troops of border out post Tentulberia, 158 Battalion, Sector Kolkata, saw a suspect who was crossing the international boundary. The apprehended person has been identified as Kalam Mandal, 45, from the Kaiba Colony in the Jessore district of Bangladesh.

During the preliminary interrogation, he said that he was accompanied by three other persons, who had come to smuggle cattle from one Mahadev Pal of Garjala village in the North 24 Parganas District.

The smuggled cattle would have handed over to Akash in Rudrapur in Bangladesh and he would get Rs 3,000 for the work.

In another incident, a Bangladeshi smuggler, Mohammad Jehangir of Chhatarpur village in the Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, was held along with two cattle by the troops of the border out post Nimita, 78 Battalion at 2.10 am on August 30. The smuggler was trying to smuggle by taking advantage of the bad weather.

On interrogation, the Bangladeshi smuggler revealed that he had entered Indian territory two days back and had entered the river today with two cattle from Rakibul in the Dhuliyan village. After crossing the river, these were to be given to Mohammad Zia in Tarapur village for Rs 20,000.

Both the apprehended smugglers have been handed over to the concerned police station.

South Bengal Frontier expressed happiness over the achievements of jawans.

