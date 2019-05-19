English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Officer Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
ASI Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night.
Image for representation
Loading...
Jammu: A BSF officer was injured in the cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night, they said.
The officials said the officer was shifted to the military hospital and his condition was "stable".
Indian troops guarding the LoC also retaliated to the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a very brief period, they said, adding there was no report of fresh ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since then.
Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night, they said.
The officials said the officer was shifted to the military hospital and his condition was "stable".
Indian troops guarding the LoC also retaliated to the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a very brief period, they said, adding there was no report of fresh ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since then.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Was Keen to Play World Cup, But Felt Cornered: De Villiers
- Tata Sky Making Big Changes to Multi TV Policy, as it Battles Dish TV, D2H And Airtel Digital TV
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- 'Game of Thrones' Cast Throwing Serious Shade at Season 8 Will Make You Go 'Same'
- Bose Soundbar 500 Review: Forget Every Other Premium Soundbar, Just Buy This One
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results