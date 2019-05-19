Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BSF Officer Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

ASI Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night.

PTI

Updated:May 19, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSF Officer Injured in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
Image for representation
Loading...
Jammu: A BSF officer was injured in the cross-border shelling by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Satyapal Singh suffered splinter injuries when a mortar shell exploded near him while manning a forward post at Baloni in Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night, they said.

The officials said the officer was shifted to the military hospital and his condition was "stable".

Indian troops guarding the LoC also retaliated to the unprovoked shelling by Pakistan and the border skirmishes between the two sides lasted for a very brief period, they said, adding there was no report of fresh ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since then.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram