BSF Officer Killed in Firing by Pakistani Troops Along LoC in J-K's Poonch

File photo of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrolling along the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta)

File photo of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrolling along the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu. (REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta)

The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was 'unprovoked', officials said.

A Border Security Force (BSF) officer was killed on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to firing on forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The firing from across the border in Tarkundi area of Mendhar sector was "unprovoked", they said.

Indian troops retaliated effectively to silence the Pakistani guns, the officials said. Further details are awaited.

