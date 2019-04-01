English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Panic Grips J&K's Poonch as BSF Officer, 5-year-old Girl Die in Pakistan Shelling Along LoC
The shelling by Pakistan army was continuing in Krishnagati, Kerni, Mankote, Gulpur, Degwar Shahpur and Poonch sub-sectors when last reports came in.
Picture for Representation. (Getty Images)
Jammu: BSF officer and a minor girl were killed Monday as Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling on forward areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sparking panic among border residents, officials said.
A BSF officer was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani army along LoC in Poonch district, they said.
Sobia (5) was killed and two persons suffered injuries when a shell exploded near their house in a village in Shahpur sub sector late Monday afternoon Monday, officials said.
Eleven persons, including six soldiers, were injured, they said.
The injured have been hospitalised, officials said.
The officials said six houses were damaged in the incident.
