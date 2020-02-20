BSF Officer Posted Along IB Commits Suicide in J&K's Kathua
VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border.
Image for representation.
Jammu: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border. He shot himself inside his room at 8.45am, the officials said.
They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. A case has been registered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad News! TikTok is Getting a Family Mode: Parents Can Set Time Limits And Disable DMs
- Allu Arjun Song Botta Bomma is a TikTok Blockbuster
- Larry Tesler, the Apple Computer Scientist Behind 'Cut, Copy, Paste' Passes Away
- 3D-Printed Jaw Gives Cancer Survivor from Faridabad a New Lease on Life
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is Now on Sale on Amazon: Variants, Prices, Offers And More