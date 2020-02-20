Take the pledge to vote

News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BSF Officer Posted Along IB Commits Suicide in J&K's Kathua

VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border.

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 2:11 PM IST
BSF Officer Posted Along IB Commits Suicide in J&K's Kathua
Image for representation.

Jammu: An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

VB Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border. He shot himself inside his room at 8.45am, the officials said.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. A case has been registered.

