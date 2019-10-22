BSF on Alert After Three Pakistani Drones Seen Again Over Punjab Along Indo-Pak Border

Ferozepur: BSF personnel posted in Punjab's Hussainiwala sector have spotted three drones along the India-Pakistan border, officials said on Tuesday.

Though there were reports that Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at the drones coming from the Pakistani side on Monday night, there was no official confirmation.

Earlier this month, drones were sighted by residents of Basti Ram Lal, Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages, following which the BSF was put on alert.

At that time, search operations were carried out by the BSF and the Punjab Police but nothing suspicious was found.

The border guarding force had also sensitised residents living along the Indo-Pak border to immediately inform police or BSF authorities if they spotted anything unusual near the zero line.

