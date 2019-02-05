English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Open Recruitment For 1763 Posts, Check Details @bsf.nic.in
Vacancies for cobbler, tailor, carpenter, cook, barber, sweeper, waiter, painter, draftsmen posts were made available.
The Border Security Force (BSF) has issued a notification calling for application for 1763 Constable (Tradesmen) posts. Vacancies for cobbler, tailor, carpenter, cook, barber, sweeper, waiter, painter, draftsmen posts were made available.
Applicants can visit the official BSF website for details on the recruitment process.
Vacancy details
Cobbler: 32 posts
Tailor: 38 posts
Carpenter: 13 posts
Cook: 561 posts
W/C: 320 posts
W/M: 253 posts
Barber: 146 posts
Sweeper: 389 posts
Waiter: 9 posts
Painter: 1 post
Draftsmen: 1 post
Recruitment criteria
candidates should atleast be a class 10 pass from a recognised board or university with two years of work experience OR ITI in relevant trade. The eligibility criteria for age is 18-23 years.
