BSF, Pakistan Rangers Exchange Sweets at Outposts Along International Border on Eid

The Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets at various outposts along the International Border in Jammu region on the occasion of Eid. “The troops of BSF & Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion Eid at various BOPs along IB under Jammu frontier in a very cordial atmosphere", DIG BSF S P S Sandhu said.

The exchange of sweets was done all along the border outposts (BoPs) in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor, he said. The BSF offered the sweets to the Rangers and the latter also reciprocated the BSF’s gesture by offering sweets, DIG said.

“The BSF has always been on the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere while dominating the border effectively," Sandhu said. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on border between both the forces, he said.

The BSF guards the around 2,290 km India-Pakistan International Border (IB) that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and up to Gujarat on India’s western flank.

