1-min read

BSF Personnel Gun Down Suspected Pakistani Intruder in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba District

According to officials, a man in his 60's was trying to sneak into the Indian territory near the S M Pura border post and ignored repeated warnings to surrender following which the BSF men shot him.

PTI

Updated:July 15, 2019, 2:15 PM IST
Representative image.
Jammu: A suspected Pakistani intruder was shot dead by BSF personnel while he was trying to cross the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3 am when a man in his 60's was trying to sneak into the Indian territory near the S M Pura border post, they said. The officials said the intruder was gunned down by the BSF men of 62 battalion near the fence after he ignored repeated warnings to surrender.

The body was kept at S M Pura border post, they said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.

