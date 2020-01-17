Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

BSF Recovers 22 Kg Heroin, Ammunition from Punjab's Gurdaspur Sector

BSF troops saw some movement near the fencing at Chontra Post and opened fire, after which some smugglers ran towards the Pakistan side.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSF Recovers 22 Kg Heroin, Ammunition from Punjab's Gurdaspur Sector
Representative Image.

Gurdaspur, Punjab: The BSF on Friday recovered 22 kg heroin from the Border out Post (BOP) at Chontra in Gurdaspur sector, officials said.

BSF recovered 22 packets comprising around 22 kg heroin, 90 rounds and 2 magazines of ammunition, WiFi connectors, two smartphones,one normal phone and onepipe from BOP, Chontra of Gurdaspur sector in the wee hours, officials said.

BSF troops saw some movement near the fencing at Chontra Post and opened fire, after which some smugglers ran towards the Pakistan side, they said.

After a search, the BSF recovered the material from the spot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram