BSF Recovers 22 Kg Heroin, Ammunition from Punjab's Gurdaspur Sector
BSF troops saw some movement near the fencing at Chontra Post and opened fire, after which some smugglers ran towards the Pakistan side.
Representative Image.
Gurdaspur, Punjab: The BSF on Friday recovered 22 kg heroin from the Border out Post (BOP) at Chontra in Gurdaspur sector, officials said.
BSF recovered 22 packets comprising around 22 kg heroin, 90 rounds and 2 magazines of ammunition, WiFi connectors, two smartphones,one normal phone and onepipe from BOP, Chontra of Gurdaspur sector in the wee hours, officials said.
BSF troops saw some movement near the fencing at Chontra Post and opened fire, after which some smugglers ran towards the Pakistan side, they said.
After a search, the BSF recovered the material from the spot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Sony a6400 Review: This is Simply Great, Whether You Need it For Photos or Videos
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final