1-MIN READ

BSF Recovers Cache Of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. During search operation, the BSF troops recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was found lying on a field near the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said. Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

  • First Published: September 12, 2020, 12:21 PM IST
