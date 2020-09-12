BSF Recovers Cache Of Arms Near Indo-Pak Border In Punjab's Ferozepur

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including three AK-47 and two M-16 rifles, from a field along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district. During search operation, the BSF troops recovered the arms and ammunition from a bag which was found lying on a field near the border around 7:00 am, a BSF official said. Six magazines of AK-47 and 91 rounds, four magazines of M-16 rifles and 57 rounds, two pistols with four magazines and 20 rounds were also recovered, he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor