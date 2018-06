BSF Recruitment 2018: 207 Group C Posts, Apply before 22 July 2018

BSF Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 207 Group C vacancies in the Border Security Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India has been released on the official website of Border Security Force, New Delhi - bsf.nic.in BSF aims to recruit male and female citizens for Technical posts (Group ‘C’) for Motor Transport Workshop Cadre. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 22 July 2018 by following the instructions given below:How to apply for BSF Recruitment 2018?– Visit the official website - http://www.bsf.nic.in/– Download the application form and take a print out of the form– Fill in the prescribed format and send the hardcopy of the form with other required documents at below mentioned adddress:‘Dy. General (Staff), Directorate General, BSF, Block No.4, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road New Delhi – 111003’Total Posts: 207CT (Vehicle Machine) – 50CT (Auto Electrician) – 17CT (Welder) – 19CT (Upholster) – 22CT (Turner) – 14CT (Carpenter) – 20CT (Store keeper) – 14CT (Painter) – 18CT (Vulcanize) – 7CT (Fitter) – 11CT (Black Smith or Tin Smith) - 15The applicant must be class 10th passed from recognized Board with 3 years experience in respective trade from a recognized Institution.Applicants must read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The age of the applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years as on closing date of receipt of application.The selected candidate will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100 per month.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.