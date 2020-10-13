BSF Recruitment 2020: Apply for 228 SI, ASI and Tradesman Jobs at bsf.gov.in. Click for All Details

BSF Recruitment 2020: The Border Security Force (BSF) has 228 vacancies to be filled and has hence online applications in its latest recruitment drive. According to the official notification - https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/ - released by the force, there are posts of Draftsman, Technical, Carpenter, Generator Mechanic, SI Works, SI Electrical, Cobbler and others vacant.

Candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria and are interested can apply in the BSF recruitment 2020 before the last date that varies according to each post. They can apply on the link given on the official website of the BSF at bsf.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the Engineering cadre is October 15, 2020 while the last date to apply for the Group C posts is October 28, 2020. Candidates can apply for Group B, Airwing and Constable Tradesman till October 23, 2020.

Of the total 228 vacant posts, there are 75 vacancies for Constable (Tradesman) Cadre, 64 Group C Posts, 52 Group B Engineering Cadre, 22 Group C Air Wing Cadre, and 15 Engineering Cadre.

There is also a limit set for minimum age of candidates. Anyone applying for the posts must be at least 18 years old. The upper age limit for Constable Tradesman (Male) is 23 years, while for Engineering and Constable Tradesman (Male & Female both), it is 19 years.

For Group B engineers and Group C, the maximum age limit is 25 years. Those applying for Group C Air-wing have the limit set at 28 years.

Follow these steps to apply in the BSF recruitment drive 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the force at bsf.gov.in

Step 2: Go the recruitment section

Step 3: Select the post you would like to apply for

Step 4: Check out the details thoroughly and apply

Here are the direct links to apply:

BSF Constable Tradesman: https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/recrtdetail?recId=NjI0MQ==

BSF SI JE/SI: https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/recrtdetail?recId=NjI0Mg==

BSF ASI Assistant Aircraft Mechanic and Assistant Aircraft Radio Mechanic https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/recrtdetail?recId=NjI0NQ==

BSF Group C https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/recrtdetail?recId=NjI0Nw==

BSF Engineering AC ASI HC CT: https://recttuser.bsf.gov.in/recrtdetail?recId=NjI0OA==