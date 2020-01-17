Take the pledge to vote

BSF Rescues Pregnant Woman from Snow-covered Area of North Kashmir, Delivers Baby

Officials said the family of the 22-year-old woman made a distress call to the district administration at about 11:30 am on Thursday as the lady experienced premature labour pains.

PTI

January 17, 2020
BSF Rescues Pregnant Woman from Snow-covered Area of North Kashmir, Delivers Baby
Image for representation. (PTI)

Srinagar: A woman rescued by a BSF team from a snow-covered area of north Kashmir on Thursday delivered a baby girl, officials said on Friday.

They said the family of the 22-year-old woman made a distress call to the district administration at about 11:30 am on Thursday as the lady experienced premature labour pains.

The area was cut off due to heavy snowfall and hence the administration alerted BSF's 70th battalion located close in Singhpora, they said.

A team of 70 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel rushed in and cleared several kilometres of snow-covered road to transport the woman on a force vehicle.

Due to heavy snow in the area, the family was unable to reach any health facility on their own, they said.

The woman was rushed by the troops to the Baramulla district hospital on Thursday where she delivered a baby girl today.

Both of them are fine, a senior official said.

"The BSF is always committed to the help and security of the local people," Sanjay Sharma, Commandant of the 70th BSF battalion, said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


