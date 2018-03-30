English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSF Says it Didn't Allow 'Even Single Infiltration' Along International Border
Four terrorists were killed on March 28 in a day-long encounter with security forces in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
File photo of BSF jawans guarding the border. (PTI)
Jammu: The BSF on Friday said it has not allowed "even a single infiltration" along the international border with Pakistan, saying the area reported to have seen a recent case of infiltration was manned by the Army personnel.
Four terrorists were killed on March 28 in a day-long encounter with security forces in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The fidayeen, or suicide attackers, had infiltrated into the Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) about four-five days before the encounter, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area.
"The (border) area on north of Chenab river is under the command of Army. The area on south of Chenab river is under operational command of the BSF. I cannot comment on the area, which is on the north of Chenab river. You can talk to army for that," Director General of Border Security Force K K Sharma told reporters here.
"We have not allowed even a single infiltration along IB", DG BSF said.
Also Watch
Four terrorists were killed on March 28 in a day-long encounter with security forces in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
The fidayeen, or suicide attackers, had infiltrated into the Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) about four-five days before the encounter, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area.
"The (border) area on north of Chenab river is under the command of Army. The area on south of Chenab river is under operational command of the BSF. I cannot comment on the area, which is on the north of Chenab river. You can talk to army for that," Director General of Border Security Force K K Sharma told reporters here.
"We have not allowed even a single infiltration along IB", DG BSF said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Comedian Siddharth Sagar Informs Fans He is Fine, Reveals 'I Have Been Mentally Harassed'; Watch Video
- IPL 2018: Emotional MS Dhoni Admits Missing Playing in CSK Yellow
- Katrina Kaif Upset With Alia Bhatt Over Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra Set?
- Soha and Kunal Celebrate Daughter Inaaya's 'Half Birthday' in Style
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data