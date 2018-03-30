GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSF Says it Didn't Allow 'Even Single Infiltration' Along International Border

Four terrorists were killed on March 28 in a day-long encounter with security forces in the Sunderbani area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 11:24 PM IST
File photo of BSF jawans guarding the border. (PTI)
Jammu: The BSF on Friday said it has not allowed "even a single infiltration" along the international border with Pakistan, saying the area reported to have seen a recent case of infiltration was manned by the Army personnel.

The fidayeen, or suicide attackers, had infiltrated into the Indian territory from across the Line of Control (LoC) about four-five days before the encounter, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the area.

"The (border) area on north of Chenab river is under the command of Army. The area on south of Chenab river is under operational command of the BSF. I cannot comment on the area, which is on the north of Chenab river. You can talk to army for that," Director General of Border Security Force K K Sharma told reporters here.

"We have not allowed even a single infiltration along IB", DG BSF said.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
