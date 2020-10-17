News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

BSF Seized Gold Biscuits Worth Rs 37 Lakh Near India-Bangladesh Border, One Arrested

Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

BSF personnel of Hakimpur border outpost nabbed a local person moving on a bicycle and seized the gold biscuits worth over Rs 37 lakh from his possession on Friday.

BSF personnel have arrested a man and seized six gold biscuits from his possession near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, an officer of the paramilitary force said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, BSF personnel of Hakimpur border outpost nabbed a local person moving on a bicycle and seized the gold biscuits worth over Rs 37 lakh from his possession on Friday, 112th battalion commandant Arun Dahiya said.

During questioning, the arrested person said a man had given him the gold biscuits, weighing a total of 720 gm, for delivery to another person. He was promised Rs 300 after the delivery, the officer said. The man was handed over to Customs officials at Tentulia, he added.


