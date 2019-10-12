Take the pledge to vote

BSF Seizes Five Pak Boats at 'Harami Nala' Creek Area Near India-Pakistan Border in Gujarat

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 3:04 PM IST
BSF Seizes Five Pak Boats at 'Harami Nala' Creek Area Near India-Pakistan Border in Gujarat
Image for representation.

Bhuj: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized five Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala creek area, close to India-Pakistan border in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

The five single-engine fitted boats were seized around 10.45 pm on Friday from the creek area near Kutch district, the BSF said in a press statement.

"A special operation has been launched in the area and the search is still underway. Till now, nothing suspicious has been recovered from the region," it stated.

Harami Nala is a sluggish and shallow water channel in the Sir Creek area, from where the BSF has recovered several abandoned Pakistani boats in the last couple of months.

