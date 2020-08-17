BSF Sends 'Protest Note' to Border Guard Bangladesh Over Infiltration, Cross- border Crimes

The BSF has sent a "protest note" to its counterpart in Bangladesh, asking it to check instances of cross-border infiltration by its nationals, days after a suspected smuggler from the neighbouring country was shot by the force in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. According to a statement issued by the BSF South Bengal Frontier, a "smuggler" was shot by a pellet gun on the night of August 14 at Jalangi border outpost area.

A patrol party had observed suspicious movement by five to six miscreants on Friday near the international boundary, where the BSF has erected a cattle fence. "When challenged by the BSF troops, the miscreants attacked the patrol team with sharp-edged weapons and daggers.

Sensing life risk, a BSF personnel fired one round from his pump action gun. The miscreants then fled in different directions taking advantage of the darkness," the BSF said in its note to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). Later, while searching the area, one miscreant was found lying injured with a bag by his side, it said. "The injured was immediately taken to a hospital where he was administered first aid and was further referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in Berhampore. There, the doctor on duty declared him brought dead," the statement by the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

An FIR has been lodged in this regard at a local police station after the BSF filed its complaint.

"A few days ago, Bangladeshi smugglers had also broken the finger of one of the BSF troopers of border outpost Jalangi during a scuffle. "Over the past four months, in three different incidents, trans-border criminals had resorted to firing at BSF troops with country-made weapons. This is unacceptable," the statement added. According to BSF officials, miscreants have been "regularly trying to smuggle goods" through an area near the border outpost of Jalangi.