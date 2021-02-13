News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»India»BSF Shoots Dead Pakistani Intruder Along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran
1-MIN READ

BSF Shoots Dead Pakistani Intruder Along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Image Representation of Fireshot

Image Representation of Fireshot

BSF troops noted suspicious activity near the border fence at around 2:30 am. Sensing threat, they opened fire, he said A search operation was carried on Saturday morning and the body of a Pakistani intruder was found, the official said.

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

BSF troops noted suspicious activity near the border fence at around 2:30 am. Sensing threat, they opened fire, he said A search operation was carried on Saturday morning and the body of a Pakistani intruder was found, the official said.

Fourteen packets of heroin, one pistol magazine, six rounds, and two mobile phones were recovered from near the body, he said.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...