CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » BSF Shoots Down Drone Along International Border in Amritsar
1-MIN READ

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along International Border in Amritsar

PTI

Last Updated: November 26, 2022, 12:19 IST

Chandigarh, India

A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors. (Representational Image)

A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors. (Representational Image)

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.

The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that entered from Pakistan in Punjab’s Amritsar district, officials said on Saturday.

The troops fired at the drone after they noticed it sneaking into the Indian territory near Daoke village, 34 km southwest of Amritsar city, on Friday evening, the BSF said.

During the search operation, the BSF recovered a Quadcopter DJI Matrice 300 RTK (Chinese drone) in a partially-damaged condition, according to officials.

A quadcopter is an unmanned aerial vehicle with four rotors.

Read all the Latest India News here

first published:November 26, 2022, 12:19 IST
last updated:November 26, 2022, 12:19 IST