Home » News » India » BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin from Pakistan Near Punjab Border
1-MIN READ

BSF Shoots Down Drone Carrying Heroin from Pakistan Near Punjab Border

BSF troops fired at a drone coming from Pakistan and brought it down. (Twitter/BSF)

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab’s Amritsar, said the force on Monday.

The BSF said it recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered," said the BSF (Punjab Frontier) in a tweet.

first published:May 09, 2022, 12:56 IST