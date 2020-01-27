English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Along International Border in Jammu
A senior BSF official said it was a drone-like flying object without a camera and an investigation is on.
Representative image.
Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.
The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said.
BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said it is a drone-like flying object without a camera. "We are investigating it," he said.
