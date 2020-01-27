BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Drone Along International Border in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday night shot down a Pakistani drone along the International Border in Jammu, officials said.

The drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt here, they said.

BSF Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said it is a drone-like flying object without a camera. "We are investigating it," he said.

