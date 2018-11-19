GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSF Soldier Killed in Blast in J&K's Samba District

The blast occurred at a border outpost along the International Border.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2018, 8:28 PM IST
BSF Soldier Killed in Blast in J&K's Samba District
A representative image. (PTI)
Jammu: A BSF jawan was killed in a blast at a border outpost (BOP) along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Monday, an officer said.

"A blast has taken place at a BOP in Samba sector. One BSF person has died and few others (were) injured", a BSF officer told PTI.

Further details are awaited, he said.
