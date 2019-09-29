Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

BSF Soldier, Part of Patrolling Team, Suspected to Have Downed Along Pakistan Border in Jammu

The BSF has launched a massive search operation and also intimated their Pakistani counterparts after the soldier went missing from the bank of a river near the Jaikishan post in Arnia sector on Saturday.

PTI

Updated:September 29, 2019, 10:53 AM IST

Representative image.

Jammu A 54-year-old sub inspector of the BSF is suspected to have drowned in a swollen river along the International Border (IB) in Jammu, officials said on Sunday.

They said the Border Security Force has launched a massive search operation and also intimated their Pakistani counterparts after Sub-Inspector (SI) Paritosh Mondal went missing from the bank of a river near the Jaikishan post in Arnia sector on Saturday around 6 pm.

The SI, belonging to the 36th battalion of the force, is stated to be accompanied by two constables of the force and were out for an area domination patrol when he went missing.

The river is in spate due to heavy rains, they said.

The operation to look for the SI is continuing along the IB near the Aik Nullah area, they said. The BSF is tasked to guard the India-Pakistan IB.

