BSF Team Foils Attempt to Smuggle Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore to Pakistan Through Flooded Satluj River
Drug peddlers from Pakistan have increased their attempts to smuggle drugs taking advantage of the flooding around the Indo-Pak border.
Representative Image.
Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized heroin worth Rs 25 crore from being smuggled to Pakistan through the Sutlej River. The 5 kilograms of heroin was seized by the 136 Battalion of the BSF at Shameke border outpost.
Drug peddlers from Pakistan have increasingly been attempting to smuggle drugs by taking advantage of flooding around the Indo-Pak border.
The international border here is porous because of the Sutlej, which flows from Punjab. Though there is barbed fencing along the border, there is no fencing in these gaps. The five packets of heroin were found hidden between the river hyacinth at Shameke. The BSF has deployed several teams on motorboats.
The authorities here say that the area experiences flooding every year and adequate security arrangements have been put in place. The laser alarm systems have also been set up in several places. The BSF has also stepped up patrol in order to thwart any attempts by Pakistan drug peddlers.
Earlier this week, BSF had seized 3 kg of heroin hidden inside a rubber tube which was covered in water hyacinth at Shameke.
In another incident that took place a few weeks ago, one Harjinder Singh, alias Jinder, of Palla Megha village was arrested trying to swim across Sutlej with heroin hidden inside a tube. Some arms and ammunition besides two Pakistan SIM cards were seized from him.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter
- FIFA 20 Ratings: Top 100 Players Revealed, Messi Rated Higher Than Ronaldo
- One Life, Get It Right: Akshay Kumar Reveals His Fitness Mantra With This Latest Pic
- Delhi Is the Third Highest Consumer of Cannabis in the World, Finds Study
- PUBG Mobile Season 9 Releasing on September 13: RP Rewards, Skins, Emotes and More