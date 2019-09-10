BSF Team Foils Attempt to Smuggle Heroin Worth Rs 25 Crore to Pakistan Through Flooded Satluj River

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday seized heroin worth Rs 25 crore from being smuggled to Pakistan through the Sutlej River. The 5 kilograms of heroin was seized by the 136 Battalion of the BSF at Shameke border outpost.

Drug peddlers from Pakistan have increasingly been attempting to smuggle drugs by taking advantage of flooding around the Indo-Pak border.

The international border here is porous because of the Sutlej, which flows from Punjab. Though there is barbed fencing along the border, there is no fencing in these gaps. The five packets of heroin were found hidden between the river hyacinth at Shameke. The BSF has deployed several teams on motorboats.

The authorities here say that the area experiences flooding every year and adequate security arrangements have been put in place. The laser alarm systems have also been set up in several places. The BSF has also stepped up patrol in order to thwart any attempts by Pakistan drug peddlers.

Earlier this week, BSF had seized 3 kg of heroin hidden inside a rubber tube which was covered in water hyacinth at Shameke.

In another incident that took place a few weeks ago, one Harjinder Singh, alias Jinder, of Palla Megha village was arrested trying to swim across Sutlej with heroin hidden inside a tube. Some arms and ammunition besides two Pakistan SIM cards were seized from him.

