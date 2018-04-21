English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSHB Recruitment 2018: 37 Engineering Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00 PM.
Image for representation only.
BSHB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 37 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on Contract Basis has begun on the official website of Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB ) - bshb.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply Bihar State Housing Board 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bshb.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Apply’ under Job openings on the homepage
Step 3 – Click to Continue
Step 4 – Register yourself first and fill in the form with required information
Step 5 – On the completion of Registration, OTP will send to the mobile number to activate the account
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Fill the application form, make an online payment and complete the process
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category (Male) – Rs.1500
Unreserved Category (Female) – Rs.500
Other Categories – Rs.500
Bihar State Housing Board Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 16
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3
Jr. Engineer (Civil) - 15
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering/ Planning from a recognized institute of technology or University.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute of technology or University.
Jr. Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute.
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 37 to 42 years as on 1st March 2018.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Rs.40,000
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.40,000
Jr. Engineer (Civil) – Rs.25,000
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs.25,000
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Counseling.
For more details, candidates can read through the official advertisement:
http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/Images/Details_information.pdf
Also Watch
How to apply Bihar State Housing Board 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bshb.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Apply’ under Job openings on the homepage
Step 3 – Click to Continue
Step 4 – Register yourself first and fill in the form with required information
Step 5 – On the completion of Registration, OTP will send to the mobile number to activate the account
Step 6 – Click on Login
Step 7 – Fill the application form, make an online payment and complete the process
Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link - http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category (Male) – Rs.1500
Unreserved Category (Female) – Rs.500
Other Categories – Rs.500
Bihar State Housing Board Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 16
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3
Jr. Engineer (Civil) - 15
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - 3
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering/ Planning from a recognized institute of technology or University.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute of technology or University.
Jr. Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute.
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.
Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 37 to 42 years as on 1st March 2018.
Pay Scale:
Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Rs.40,000
Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.40,000
Jr. Engineer (Civil) – Rs.25,000
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs.25,000
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Counseling.
For more details, candidates can read through the official advertisement:
http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/Images/Details_information.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
Thursday 19 April , 2018 Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Barcelona Thrash Sevilla 5-0 to Win King's Cup Again
- IPL 2018: Rajasthan Aim to Return to Winning Ways Against Mumbai
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video
- India Favourites to Win World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Beyond The Clouds Movie Review: A Bittersweet Drama That Runs But Never Flies