BSHB Recruitment 2018: 37 Engineering Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018

BSHB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 37 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on Contract Basis has begun on the official website of Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB ) - bshb.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21May 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bshb.in Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Apply’ under Job openings on the homepageStep 3 – Click to ContinueStep 4 – Register yourself first and fill in the form with required informationStep 5 – On the completion of Registration, OTP will send to the mobile number to activate the accountStep 6 – Click on LoginStep 7 – Fill the application form, make an online payment and complete the processStep 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved Category (Male) – Rs.1500Unreserved Category (Female) – Rs.500Other Categories – Rs.500Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 16Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3Jr. Engineer (Civil) - 15Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - 3Assistant Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering/ Planning from a recognized institute of technology or University.Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute of technology or University.Jr. Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute.Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 37 to 42 years as on 1st March 2018.Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Rs.40,000Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.40,000Jr. Engineer (Civil) – Rs.25,000Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs.25,000Candidates will be selected on the basis of Counseling.For more details, candidates can read through the official advertisement: