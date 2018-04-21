GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BSHB Recruitment 2018: 37 Engineering Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00 PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 21, 2018, 12:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSHB Recruitment 2018: 37 Engineering Posts, Apply before 21st May 2018
Image for representation only.
BSHB Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 37 vacancies for the post of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers on Contract Basis has begun on the official website of Bihar State Housing Board (BSHB ) - bshb.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st May 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply Bihar State Housing Board  2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bshb.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Apply’ under Job openings on the homepage

Step 3 – Click to Continue

Step 4 – Register yourself first and fill in the form with required information

Step 5 – On the completion of Registration, OTP will send to the mobile number to activate the account

Step 6 – Click on Login

Step 7 – Fill the application form, make an online payment and complete the process

Step 8 – Download the application form and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/

 Application Fee:

Unreserved Category (Male) – Rs.1500

Unreserved Category (Female) – Rs.500

Other Categories – Rs.500

 Bihar State Housing Board  Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – 16

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – 3

Jr. Engineer (Civil) - 15

Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - 3

Eligibility Criteria:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – The applicant must possess Degree in Civil Engineering/ Planning from a recognized institute of technology or University.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Degree in Electrical Engineering from  a recognized institute of technology or University.

Jr. Engineer (Civil) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized institute.

Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - The applicant must possess Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized institute.

Age Limit:

The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 37 to 42 years as on 1st March 2018.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Engineer (Civil) – Rs.40,000

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) – Rs.40,000

Jr. Engineer (Civil) – Rs.25,000

Jr. Engineer (Electrical) - Rs.25,000

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Counseling.

For more details, candidates can read through the official advertisement:

http://117.239.22.97/bshb_recruitment/Images/Details_information.pdf

 

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Now Showing: Masand's Verdict On Beyond the Clouds

Recommended For You