1-min read

BSMEB Fauquania Moulvi Result 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Announces Class 10th, 12th Results at bsmeb.online

This year, out of 74514 students took BSMEB Fauquania exam 2019, only 56,180 managed to clear it. For BSMEB Moulvi Exam 2019, a total of 29,827 students appeared for the exam, where as only 24,836 managed to clear the exam.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
BSMEB Fauquania Moulvi Result 2019: Bihar State Madrasa Announces Class 10th, 12th Results at bsmeb.online
Representative image.
Loading...

BSMEB Fauquania Moulvi Result 2019 l The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, also known as BSMEB, has declared the 2019 Fauquania and Moulvi examination Result on Tuesday, August 20. The BSMEB Fauquania Result 2019 and the BSMEB Moulvi Result 2019 were declared the official website of the board. All the candidates who had appeared for the BSMEB 2019 examination can check the result at the official website bsmeb.online (http://bsmeb.online/).

This year, out of 74514 students took BSMEB Fauquania exam 2019, only 56,180 managed to clear it. For BSMEB Moulvi Exam 2019, a total of 29,827 students appeared for the exam, where as only 24,836 managed to clear the exam.

Here’s how to check BSMEB 2019 Moulvi and Fauquania results:

Step 1: Visit the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board's official website at bsmeb.online

Step 2: On the homepage, go to ‘Download results tab’

Step 3: Click either on ‘Fauquania Result 2019’ or ‘Moulvi Result 2019’, depending on the exam the candidate has appeared for

Step 4: On the log-in page, enter using the roll code and roll number

Step 5: The result would appear on the screen, candidates can take a print out for future reference.

To check the results directly, students can go to the link http://bsmeb.online/SearchMoul.html to check their Moulvi Result 2019, and on the direct link http://bsmeb.online/SearchFauq.html to check the BSMEB Fauquania Result 2019.

For Madrasa Board, while Fauquania Exam is equivalent to Class 10th Examination, Madrasa Moulvi Examination is equivalent to Class 12 Exam 2019.

