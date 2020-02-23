Take the pledge to vote

BSNL Employees Plan Nationwide Hunger Strike Tomorrow

The strike is also aimed at pressurising for the expeditious settlement of employees' grievances, according to an AUAB statement here on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2020, 9:19 AM IST

Representative Image (Reuters)

New Delhi: The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB) has decided to organise a country-wide hunger strike on February 24 for early implementation of the cabinet decisions on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam's revival.

The strike is also aimed at pressurising for the expeditious settlement of employees' grievances, according to an AUAB statement here on Saturday.

Last year the cabinet approved a Rs 69,000 crore revival package for both BSNL and MTNL. The salient features of the package included allotment of 4G spectrum, issuing sovereign guarantee for raising Rs 15,000 crore (Rs 8,500 for BSNL and Rs 6,500 for MTNL) funds via long-term bonds, monetisation of assets and implementation of voluntary retirement scheme.

Of these, only the VRS has been implemented and 78,569 BSNL employees have been sent home. The BSNL has not been allotted 4G spectrum. Similarly, the sovereign guarantee is awaited. The process of monetisation of BSNL's assets is also moving slowly, according to the statement.

The Supreme Court's recent judgement on the AGR calculation had created uncertainties in the telecom sector, due to which banks were unwilling to extend loans to BSNL, the AUAB said.

Due to the delay in the 4G spectrum allotment and non-availability of funds, BSNL was unlikely to launch 4G services by the end of 2020, it said and added it was quite grim situation for employees.


