BSNL JAO Result 2018 declared at externalbsnlexam.com; Check Now!

BSNL JAO Result 2018 has been declared by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its official website - externalbsnlexam.com. BSNL aims to fill 996 vacancies for the post of Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) in various circles. BSNL had organized the written examination in November 2017, last year for the recruitment of Junior Accounts Officers (JAO). Candidates who had appeared for the same can check the result now by following the instructions below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://externalbsnlexam.com/ Step 2 – Click on ‘b. Online Result Sheet’ under Advertisement Number 10-1/2017 – ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICERS (JAO)” IN BSNL FROM OPEN MARKET THROUGH ONLINE COMPETITIVE EXAMINATIONS -2017.’Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Password/Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on LoginStep 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further referenceThe results will be available online till 30th April 2018 and selected candidates will be contacted by the respective circles. ‘RESPECTIVE CIRCLES WILL CONTACT THE CANDIDATES FOR FURTHER FORMALITIES SOON.’ read an online notification on the official website.The candidate response sheets and answer keys are also available online and candidates can download the same. Also, ‘A Circle wise merit list shall be prepared by BSNL on the basis of score/marks obtained by the registered candidates & available vacancies thereof in the respective Circles. The cutoff of the merit list for appointment will be decided by the company.’