English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSNL JAO Result 2018 declared at externalbsnlexam.com; Check Now!
BSNL had organized the written examination in November 2017, last year for the recruitment of Junior Accounts Officers (JAO).
Screen grab of the official website of BSNL.
BSNL JAO Result 2018 has been declared by the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its official website - externalbsnlexam.com. BSNL aims to fill 996 vacancies for the post of Junior Accounts Officer (JAO) in various circles. BSNL had organized the written examination in November 2017, last year for the recruitment of Junior Accounts Officers (JAO). Candidates who had appeared for the same can check the result now by following the instructions below:
How to check BSNL JAO Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://externalbsnlexam.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘b. Online Result Sheet’ under Advertisement Number 10-1/2017 – ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICERS (JAO)” IN BSNL FROM OPEN MARKET THROUGH ONLINE COMPETITIVE EXAMINATIONS -2017.’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Password/Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Login
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://externalbsnlexam.com/drjaoaug17/resda_apr18/login.php?appid=77e563b4d16bdd86a6f6bf34c161c900
The results will be available online till 30th April 2018 and selected candidates will be contacted by the respective circles. ‘RESPECTIVE CIRCLES WILL CONTACT THE CANDIDATES FOR FURTHER FORMALITIES SOON.’ read an online notification on the official website.
The candidate response sheets and answer keys are also available online and candidates can download the same. Also, ‘A Circle wise merit list shall be prepared by BSNL on the basis of score/marks obtained by the registered candidates & available vacancies thereof in the respective Circles. The cutoff of the merit list for appointment will be decided by the company.’
Also Watch
How to check BSNL JAO Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://externalbsnlexam.com/
Step 2 – Click on ‘b. Online Result Sheet’ under Advertisement Number 10-1/2017 – ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POST OF “JUNIOR ACCOUNTS OFFICERS (JAO)” IN BSNL FROM OPEN MARKET THROUGH ONLINE COMPETITIVE EXAMINATIONS -2017.’
Step 3 – Enter your Registration Number, Password/Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on Login
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://externalbsnlexam.com/drjaoaug17/resda_apr18/login.php?appid=77e563b4d16bdd86a6f6bf34c161c900
The results will be available online till 30th April 2018 and selected candidates will be contacted by the respective circles. ‘RESPECTIVE CIRCLES WILL CONTACT THE CANDIDATES FOR FURTHER FORMALITIES SOON.’ read an online notification on the official website.
The candidate response sheets and answer keys are also available online and candidates can download the same. Also, ‘A Circle wise merit list shall be prepared by BSNL on the basis of score/marks obtained by the registered candidates & available vacancies thereof in the respective Circles. The cutoff of the merit list for appointment will be decided by the company.’
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Wales
|1
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|12
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|13
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Davis Cup: India Suffer 'Shocking' Defeat on First Day Against China
- Top 5 Convertible Cars in India Under Rs 75 Lakh – Audi, Mercedes and More
- Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
- Why Is Settling Down Linked To Getting Married, Asks Ekta Kapoor
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo