English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP Calls off Alliance with INLD, Forges Ties with Saini's LSP
Saini, a rebel BJP MP from Kurukshetra had last year floated his 'Loktantra Suraksha Party' and the candidate fielded by him in the Jind bypolls had put up a better performance than INLD's Redhu.
File photo of Mayawati meeting BSP workers. (PTI)
Loading...
Chandigarh: The Bahujan Samaj Party on Saturday called off its nearly nine-month-old alliance with Haryana's main opposition INLD and announced to forge ties with LSP, an outfit floated by rebel BJP MP Raj Kumar Saini.
The development comes days after Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) suffered a humiliating defeat in the Jind bypolls, with party candidate Umed Singh Redhu forfeiting his security deposit, amid the ongoing family feud in the Chautala family.
"On the directions of BSP national president and former UP chief minister Mayawati, the BSP today ends the alliance with the INLD and ties up with the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP)," BSP Haryana in-charge Meghraj told reporters here.
Under the new arrangement, the BSP and the LSP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Haryana Assembly polls.
In Haryana, the BSP will contest on eight and the LSP on two Lok Sabha seats, Meghraj said.
He further said his party would contest on 35 seats and LSP would on 55 seats during the Haryana Assembly polls.
The BSP had Friday hinted that it may soon call off its alliance with the INLD.
It had earlier also said that it would part ways with the INLD if it fails to get united.
Following family feud in the Chautala clan, Ajay Chautala and his two sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala had floated the Jannayak Janata Party last year.
Saini, a rebel BJP MP from Kurukshetra had last year floated his 'Loktantra Suraksha Party' and the candidate fielded by him in the Jind bypolls had put up a better performance than INLD's Redhu.
The ruling BJP had won the Jind bypolls while Digvijay Singh Chautala, the candidate of the Jannayak Janata Party, had finished runners up.
The INLD and the BSP had entered into an alliance in April last year, which both ruling BJP and opposition Congress had described as a "marriage of convenience" which they entered into just to "grab power" in the state.
After forging the alliance, the two parties had announced to jointly contest the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The development comes days after Om Prakash Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) suffered a humiliating defeat in the Jind bypolls, with party candidate Umed Singh Redhu forfeiting his security deposit, amid the ongoing family feud in the Chautala family.
"On the directions of BSP national president and former UP chief minister Mayawati, the BSP today ends the alliance with the INLD and ties up with the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP)," BSP Haryana in-charge Meghraj told reporters here.
Under the new arrangement, the BSP and the LSP will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Haryana Assembly polls.
In Haryana, the BSP will contest on eight and the LSP on two Lok Sabha seats, Meghraj said.
He further said his party would contest on 35 seats and LSP would on 55 seats during the Haryana Assembly polls.
The BSP had Friday hinted that it may soon call off its alliance with the INLD.
It had earlier also said that it would part ways with the INLD if it fails to get united.
Following family feud in the Chautala clan, Ajay Chautala and his two sons Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala had floated the Jannayak Janata Party last year.
Saini, a rebel BJP MP from Kurukshetra had last year floated his 'Loktantra Suraksha Party' and the candidate fielded by him in the Jind bypolls had put up a better performance than INLD's Redhu.
The ruling BJP had won the Jind bypolls while Digvijay Singh Chautala, the candidate of the Jannayak Janata Party, had finished runners up.
The INLD and the BSP had entered into an alliance in April last year, which both ruling BJP and opposition Congress had described as a "marriage of convenience" which they entered into just to "grab power" in the state.
After forging the alliance, the two parties had announced to jointly contest the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
-
Friday 08 February , 2019
Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
-
Thursday 07 February , 2019
News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
-
Wednesday 06 February , 2019
News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Artists Turn Scrap Into Replicas Of Seven Wonders Of World In Delhi
Friday 08 February , 2019 Gucci Apologises After Being Blasted On Social Media For 'Blackface' Balaclava Sweater
Thursday 07 February , 2019 Watch: Suspected Thief Was Made To Walk With The Stolen Almirah
Thursday 07 February , 2019 News18 Explains: ED investigation Against Robert Vadra, Political Vendetta or Crackdown on Corruption
Wednesday 06 February , 2019 News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chocolate Day: 5 DIY Scrumptious Chocolate Recipes to Bake for Your Valentine
- Woman Tried to Separate Two Fighting Dogs, One of Them Wasn't a Canine
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- PUBG And Fortnite Rival Apex Legends Arrives on Twitch With a $200000 Competition
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results