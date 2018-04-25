GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSP Chief Mayawati to Finally Campaign for Karnataka Assembly Elections

While BSP chief Mayawati will finally embark on her tour to the poll-bound state on Thursday, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav will hold rallies for his candidates soon.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:April 25, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
File Photo of BSP (left) and SP (right) flags.
Lucknow: Restricting the newly-found bonhomie to Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party to begin their campaigns for upcoming Karnataka elections soon. While BSP chief Mayawati will finally embark on her tour to the poll-bound state on Thursday, SP will announce Akhilesh Yadav's schedule shortly.

Months after announcing BSP’s alliance with Janta Dal (Secular), Mayawati will finally campaign in Mysore and Chitradurga district during her two-day visit to the state on Thursday. She will also share the stage with JD(S) leadership at public rallies.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party has declared 27 candidates and is expected to announce contenders for 15 seats soon.

According to sources in SP, Yadav will soon hold public rallies for four candidates together instead of addressing a public gathering each for the party candidates.

“Our national president has a vision to establish Samajwadi Party as a national party and that is why we are strengthening our party structure in other states and contesting elections at the same time. Yadav’s schedule for Karnataka will be announced soon,” said SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Sajan.

After the victory in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, leaders from both SP and BSP camps made it clear that the pre-poll alignment was limited to bypolls. However, BSP supremo Mayawati and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav have hinted at both parties contesting 2019 Lok Sabha polls “in an understanding”.

The “understanding” for 2019 Lok Sabha polls might be, as indicated by sources, limited to Uttar Pradesh only.

| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
