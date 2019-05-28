Take the pledge to vote

BSP Leader Got AMU's MBA Entrance Paper Leaked for Girlfriend, Arrested

Raja, who has now been arrested and sent to jail, told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper.

IANS

Updated:May 28, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
BSP Leader Got AMU's MBA Entrance Paper Leaked for Girlfriend, Arrested
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Aligarh: Feroz Alam aka Raja had considerable political clout till about a day ago. His SUV bore the name plate 'BSP coordinator Patiyali' and he moved around with half a dozen young boys.

On Monday, Raja was arrested for getting the MBA paper leaked.

He confessed that he wanted to get the paper leaked to help his girlfriend who was taking the MBA examination and he used an AMU employee, Irshad, to get the paper. He promised to get a permanent job in the university for Irshad.

Raja, who has now been arrested and sent to jail, told the police that he had promised his girlfriend that he could obtain the examination paper.

On the advice of his friends, he sent her a fake solved paper and his girlfriend gave him a piece of her mind when she realized that it was fake. She even stopped talking to him.

Feroz Alam met a friend, Haider, and the two convinced Irshad to get the paper leaked. Haider and Irshad are now Feroz Alam's companions in jail. The girlfriend, however, is absconding.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Akash said that the flat where Haider lived had also been sealed since it was used as a meeting point. The flat belonged to Haider's uncle Tehseem Siddiqui who is said to be close to Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav.

"This gang would sell answers at Rs 2,000 each and had even formed a WhatsApp group for entrance examinees. The answers have been solved to over a dozen students till now," the SSP said.
