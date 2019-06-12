English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Shamli
Shokat, 40, was returning to his village from Shamli on Tuesday night when motorcycle-borne men fatally shot him near Harar Fatehpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A local BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.
He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.
He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added.
