BSP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A local BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Shokat, 40, was returning to his village from Shamli on Tuesday night when motorcycle-borne men fatally shot him near Harar Fatehpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added.