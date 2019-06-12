Take the pledge to vote

BSP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Shamli

Shokat, 40, was returning to his village from Shamli on Tuesday night when motorcycle-borne men fatally shot him near Harar Fatehpur village, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava said.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 7:48 PM IST
BSP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Men in Shamli
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: A local BSP leader was shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added.

He was a former BSP general secretary of Baghra area.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the search for the accused is on, the officer added.

