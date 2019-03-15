BSP Leader Who Joined Congress Four Days Ago Murdered, Seven including BSP MLA’s Husband Booked

In a violent turn of events ahead of the Lok Sbaha elections, a middle-aged BSP leader who recently switched over to Congress was murdered by some armed men on Friday. The accused booked by the police include husband of BSP MLA.Devendra Chaurasia, 50, was killed while and his son Somesh, 24, was severely injured in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Friday by a group of armed assailants.The armed men were allegedly led by Govind Singh, husband of fiery BSP legislator Rambai Singh Parihar, who had won assembly polls from Patharia assembly seat in Damoh.Rambai is among the two BSP MLAs who have extended support to Kamal Nath government which had failed to secure majority in 2018 polls.Devendra and Somesh were sitting at a stone crusher plant owned by the former in Hatta town when a group of men led by the Govind landed there. Before the father-son duo could gauge their intentions, Govind and his men allegedly attacked them with rods and sticks, before fleeing from the spot.Severely injured in the attack, Devendra and Somesh were rushed to Jabalpur and kept on life support. While Chaurasia succumbed to his injuries, Somesh is battling for life.Sub Divisional Officer of police (SDOP-Hatta) Kamal Jain said that a case of murder and attempt to murder has been registered against seven persons named by the victims’ family. “These include BSP MLA’s husband Govind Singh, his brother Chandu Singh, nephew Golu and Inderpal Patel, who is the son of BJP-supported Damoh district panchayat chairman Shivcharan Patel. The inquiry is underway,” Jain said.Those in the know of local affairs claimed that recently a no-trust vote was brought against district panchayat chairman Shivcharan Patel by some members, including Lata Chaurasia, wife of Devendra’s brother. Patel survived the trust vote but an enmity ensued between him, Devendra and Govind.Devendra had contested Lok Sabha poll on BSP ticket in 2014 and had lost to BJP’s Prahlad Patel. He left the BSP and joined Congress on March 12 during chief minister Kamal Nath’s visit to Damoh.