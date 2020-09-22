INDIA

1-MIN READ

BSP Replaces Party's Deputy Leader In Lok Sabha

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday removed Malook Nagar as the party's deputy leader in Lok Sabha and has replaced him withRam Shiromani Verma. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, the BSP chief said the changes have been made with effect from September 22.

“In respect to above it is to submit that with effect from September 22, Ram Shiromani Verma, MP, BSP Lok Sabha, has been nominated and appointed to represent BSP Legislature Party in Lok Sabha as its Deputy Leader in place of Malook Nagar,” the letter said. BSP has nine members in the Lower House of Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 22, 2020, 11:43 PM IST
