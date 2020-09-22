BSP Replaces Party's Deputy Leader In Lok Sabha

New Delhi : Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday removed Malook Nagar as the party’s deputy leader in Lok Sabha and has replaced him withRam Shiromani Verma. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, the BSP chief said the changes have been made with effect from September 22.

“In respect to above it is to submit that with effect from September 22, Ram Shiromani Verma, MP, BSP Lok Sabha, has been nominated and appointed to represent BSP Legislature Party in Lok Sabha as its Deputy Leader in place of Malook Nagar,” the letter said. BSP has nine members in the Lower House of Parliament.

