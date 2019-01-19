LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BSP-SP Alliance has Initiated the Process of Uprooting BJP: Satish Chandra Mishra at United India Rally

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSP-SP Alliance has Initiated the Process of Uprooting BJP: Satish Chandra Mishra at United India Rally
File photo of Mayawati and Akilesh Yadav
Loading...
Kolkata: Senior Bahujan Samaj Party leader Satish Chandra Mishra Saturday said the BSP-SP alliance in Uttar Pradesh has started the process of uprooting the "anti-Dalit" and "anti-Minority" NDA government at the Centre.

Addressing the opposition parties rally here he said the mega rally organised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a sequence of the process of SP-BSP coming together to defeat the BJP led government at the Centre.

He said this "successful" rally has put its stamp that in order to keep safe Baba Saheb Ambedkar's constitution it is necessary to defeat the BJP government.

Mishra, who participated in the opposition rally as an emissary of BSP chief Mayawati sat next to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on the dais.

He said the BJP which came to power by showing "false dreams" to the people. After coming to power, the party initiated "anti-people" policies like demonetization and GST that caused lot of "hardship" to common people, particularly Dalits and minorities.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram