BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 for Assistant, Accounts Officer & Clerk Released at bsphcl.bih.nic.in, Download Now
BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 for Assistant, Accounts Officer & Junior Accounts Clerk Recruitment Exam has been released by the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL), Patna on its official website - bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 for Assistant, Accounts Officer & Junior Accounts Clerk Recruitment Exam has been released by the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL), Patna on its official website - bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
BSPHCL is scheduled to organize the Assistant, Accounts Officer & Junior Accounts Clerk Recruitment Exam 2018 from 26th June to 29th June 2018, this month, to fill 470 vacancies in the state. Candidates who had applied for the same can follow the instructions below and download their e-Admit Card now:
How to download BSPHCL Admit Card 2018 for Assistant, Accounts Officer & Junior Accounts Clerk Recruitment Exam?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Under ‘ADMIT CARD DOWNLOAD LINKS’ click on:
For Assistants
For Junior Account Clerk
For Accounts Officer
Step 3 – Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, Security Code, and click on Login
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference
The Bihar State Power Holding Company has also released the credentials for Mock Test.
Candidates can read the instructions given in the below mentioned pdf url and practice Mock Test to get familiar with the Computer Based Test pattern.
http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/Docs/CN/CN-03-13-06-2018.pdf
