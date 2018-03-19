English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSPHCL Bihar GATE Recruitment 2018: 240 Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Civil Engineer Posts, Apply before March 31
The candidates will be selected on the basis of valid GATE Score for a probation period of 3 years from the date of appointment.
BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 via GATE score to fill 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Civil Engineer has begun on the official website of the Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Ltd, Bihar - bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of valid GATE Score for a probation period of 3 years from the date of appointment. Eligible and interested candidates can follow the instructions below and must apply for the same on or before 31st March 2018 till 6.00 pm.
How to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website – http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/
Step 2: Click on 'Apply Online for the post of AEE/AE(C) (For details of Advt 01/2018, click here)'
Step 3: Again click on :: Online Apply to Click Here
Step 4: Register yourself, fill the application form, pay the application fee and complete the application process
Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link: https://forestonline.bih.nic.in/bspcl/Login.aspx
Application Fee:
The application fee for General, BC and EBC is Rs 1500 and for SC/ST of Bihar domicile and Divyang is Rs 375 only.
Vacancy Details:
Assistant Electrical Engineer - 200
Assistant Civil Engineer - 40
Eligibility Criteria:
Assistant Electrical Engineer – The applicant must possess 4 years of Engineering degree BE/B.Tech/BSC in Electrical and Electronics from a recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks.
Assistant Civil Engineer: The applicant must possess 4 years of Engineering degree BE/B.Tech/BSC in Civil Engineering or Construction Engineering from a recognized University or Institute approved by AICTE with minimum 60% marks.
Candidates can refer to the official advertisement to know more details:
https://forestonline.bih.nic.in/bspcl/ENN%20-%2001-2018%20For%20AEE%20-%20AE%20(C).pdf
Age Criteria:
All applicants must be minimum 21 years. The maximum age for General category candidates is 37 years and 42 years for SC/ST/EBC/BC.
Pay Structure:
The selected candidates will be placed in a consolidated payband of Rs 36,800-Rs 58,600 for one year during probation period.
