BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: 20500 Assistant Operator, Jr Lineman and Other Posts, Apply Before October 8
The Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) aims to fill various vacancies for the posts of Assistant Operator (300), Switch Board Operator II (1000), Junior Line Man (500) and Technician Grade IV (250).
BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 2,050 vacancies has begun on the official website of Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) – bsphcl.bih.nic.in.
BSPHCL is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Operator (300), Switch Board Operator II (1000), Junior Line Man (500) and Technician Grade IV (250). Interested candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online on or before 8th October 2018.
How to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Online Applications are invited for the post of Assistant Operator/Switch Board Operator-II/Junior Line Man/Technician GR-IV’
Step 3 – Register yourself and Login with your registration details
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - https://bsphcllegsup.online-ap1.com/#no-back-button
Application Fee:
Application fee of Rs 1,000 only for UR, BC, EBC candidates and SC/ ST of Bihar domicile and Divyang(differently-abled) is Rs 250 only.
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a matriculate or Class 10th passed or its equivalent from a recognised education board. S/he must possess an ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade from any Institution recognised by National Council for Vocational Training, New Delhi (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT). Candidates must refer to the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:
http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/Docs/CN/CN-02-17-09-2018.pdf
Age-Limit:
Applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18-37 years as on 1st August 2018. Age Relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be followed by Document Verification.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be paid a consolidated pay of Rs 9,200-15,500 during the probation period after which they’ll be placed in Level 3 and 4 as given in the official advertisement.
Important Dates:
Application Process begins – 18th September 2018
Application Process ends – 8th October 2018, 6PM
Application Modification Window – 9th-10th October 2018, 6PM
Date of CBT - Last week of October 2018
