BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: 90 Assistant Posts, Apply before 29th May 2018

BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 90 vacancies for the post of ‘Assistant’ has begun on the official website of Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) - bsphcl.bih.nic.in . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/ Step 2 – Click on 'Apply Online for the post of Assistant' on the homepageStep 3 – Click on ‘Register Now’ to register yourselfStep 4 – Login to your profile with your registration credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application from, pay the application fee and complete the application processStep 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ EBC/ BC/ SC/ ST Category (non domicile of Bihar) - Rs.1500SC/ ST Category (domicile of Bihar) - Rs.375Divyang Category - Rs.375Total Posts: 90Unreserved - 45SC - 14ST - 1Extremely Backward Class (EBC) - 16Backward Class (BC) - 14The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 31 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement as given below:The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,500 - Rs.29,300 per month during Probation period of 1 year. After the successful completion of probation period, the candidate will get a monthly pay of Rs.35.400 and other allowances.The candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT (Computer Based Test).