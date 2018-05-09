GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BSPHCL Recruitment 2018: 90 Assistant Posts, Apply before 29th May 2018

BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 has commenced hence, all the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post on or before 29th May 2018 .

Updated:May 9, 2018, 2:30 PM IST
BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 90 vacancies for the post of ‘Assistant’ has begun on the official website of Bihar State Power (Holding) Company Limited (BSPHCL) - bsphcl.bih.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 29th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 for Assistant?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/

Step 2 – Click on 'Apply Online for the post of Assistant' on the homepage

Step 3 – Click on ‘Register Now’ to register yourself

Step 4 – Login to your profile with your registration credentials

Step 5 – Fill the application from, pay the application fee and complete the application process

Step 6 – Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link - https://bsphcl.online-ap1.com/#no-back-button

Application Fee:

Unreserved/ EBC/ BC/ SC/ ST Category (non domicile of Bihar) - Rs.1500

SC/ ST Category (domicile of Bihar) - Rs.375

Divyang Category - Rs.375

BSPHCL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 90

Unreserved - 45

SC - 14

ST - 1

Extremely Backward Class (EBC) - 16

Backward Class (BC) - 14

Eligibility Criteria:

 The applicant must be a Graduate in any discipline from a recognized University.

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 31 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules are applicable as stated in the official advertisement as given below:

http://bsphcl.bih.nic.in/Docs/CN/CN-02-07-05-2018.pdf 

 Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,500 - Rs.29,300 per month during Probation period of 1 year. After the successful completion of probation period, the candidate will get a monthly pay of Rs.35.400 and other allowances.

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT (Computer Based Test).

 

 

 

 

 

