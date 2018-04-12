BSP's Bhim Rao Ambedkar Fights Another Election With SP Backing

After an unsuccessful attempt at Rajya Sabha, Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Bhim Rao Ambedkar filed his nomination for Legislative Council berth on Thursday in the state capital.The Samajwadi Party will be sending one candidate from their own party, while it will extend support to the lone BSP candidate for the Legislative Council elections.Earlier, News18 had reported how SP national president was mulling to support Bhim Rao Ambedkar's candidature for Legislative Council polls in an attempt to further strengthen ties with BSP ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, the suspense still remains over the Samajwadi Party candidate.There are 13 seats up for grab as the term of some of the stalwart leaders like SP national president Akhilesh Yadav, SP spokesperon Rajendra Chaudhary and SP state president Naresh Uttam have come to an end. Of the 13, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party can easily send together two candidates.“We want to thank our leader Mayawati ji. I would also like to thank Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress party for extending their support. This time even if BJP fields four extra candidates, there won’t be any problem. The BJP played dirty tricks during Rajya Sabha elections just to stop our candidate as his name was Bhim Rao Ambedkar, and they had a problem with that,” said BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, who accompanied Ambedkar to Vibhan Bhawan during filing of papers.According ot the figures, support of 29 MLAs is required for one MLC berth. In this case Samajwadi Party, along with Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress, will be able to send only two candidates to the Council, while BJP will be able to send its 11 candidates comfortably. In such a scenario, after Bhim Rao Ambedkar filed nominations, the biggest challenge will be to decide the name of other candidates from SP, who will be entering Legislative Council.It remains to be seen if Akhilesh Yadav nominates himself for the Legislative Council elections, which are to be held on April 26, or will he send Naresh Uttam Patel, which might send a political message to the Patel community ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, name of Rajendra Chaudhary is also doing the rounds in political circles.