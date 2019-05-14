Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

BSP's Ghosi Candidate Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail in Rape Case

Atul Rai's counsel contended that it is a politically motivated move to prevent him from campaigning in the general election and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from the constituency.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BSP's Ghosi Candidate Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail in Rape Case
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The BSP candidate from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, on the run in an alleged rape case, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the elections on May 23. A Vacation bench agreed to hear his plea on Friday.

Rai's counsel mentioned his plea seeking anticipatory bail from the Vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Indira Banerjee and sought an urgent hearing.

Rai is reportedly absconding after an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Varanasi by a college student on May 1. The victim has alleged that Rai has sexually assaulted her.

Rai's counsel contended that it is a politically motivated move to prevent him from campaigning in the general election and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from the constituency.

Ghosi constituency is located in Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and it is scheduled to go to polls on May 19.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram