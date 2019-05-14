English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BSP's Ghosi Candidate Moves Supreme Court Seeking Bail in Rape Case
Atul Rai's counsel contended that it is a politically motivated move to prevent him from campaigning in the general election and eventually sabotage his prospect as a candidate from the constituency.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: The BSP candidate from the Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, Atul Rai, on the run in an alleged rape case, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking protection from arrest till the end of the elections on May 23. A Vacation bench agreed to hear his plea on Friday.
Rai's counsel mentioned his plea seeking anticipatory bail from the Vacation bench comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Indira Banerjee and sought an urgent hearing.
Rai is reportedly absconding after an FIR was registered against him in a police station in Varanasi by a college student on May 1. The victim has alleged that Rai has sexually assaulted her.
Ghosi constituency is located in Mau district of eastern Uttar Pradesh and it is scheduled to go to polls on May 19.
