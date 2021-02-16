BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2020-21 Released; Here is How to Download

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued the admit card for Preliminary examination for the post of Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak. All those candidates who have registered to appear in BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Prelims exam on Sunday, February 28, can download the BSSC admit card from the official website- www.bssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has begun the recruitment drive to fill 1294 vacancies for the post of Sahayika Urdu Instructor. There will be two papers of 100 marks each in the BSSC Prelims exam.

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2020: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC- bssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Notice Board Section’ available in the top right corner.

Step 3: As soon as you click on the link, a new window will open.

Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads: ‘Link for Downloading Admit Card for the Adv. No. 01/19 (Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak)’ flashing on the home page.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your login credentials such as ‘Registration Number or Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’ generated at the time of registration.

Step 5: Download BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Prelims admit card 2021 and take its print out for future reference.

BSSC Exam Pattern

Paper 1 will have questions based on Urdu grammar and Paper 2 will have questions related to translation from Hindi to Urdu, translation from Urdu to Hindi, translation from English to Urdu, and English to Hindi.

Candidates will be given three hours of time for each paper. All the candidates who qualify in the prelims will be invited for the BSSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Mains exam.