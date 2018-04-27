GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
GGTU is scheduled to organize the Pre. B.S.T.C. (D.El.Ed.) Examination - 2018 on 6th May 2018, next month, from 2pm to 5pm for candidates seeking admissions to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme in various Teacher Training Institutes in the state of Rajasthan.

Updated:April 27, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
BSTC 2018 Admit Card released at bstcggtu2018.com, Download Now!
Screen grab of the official website of Govind Guru Tribal University.
BSTC 2018 Admit Card for D.El.Ed examination has been released by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, Rajasthan, on its official website - bstcggtu2018.com. GGTU is scheduled to organize the Pre. B.S.T.C. (D.El.Ed.) Examination - 2018 on 6th May 2018, next month, from 2pm to 5pm for candidates seeking admissions to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme in various Teacher Training Institutes in the state of Rajasthan. Candidates who had successfully registered for the same can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card:

How to download BSTC 2018 Admit Card?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://bstcggtu2018.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘BSTC-2018 Admit Card’ under ‘For Candidates’ section
Step 3 – Enter your Application/Challan and click on Proceed; candidates can also enter their Token number, Roll number, General details (name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth) or Mobile number by selecting the relevant option
Step 4 – Download your Admit Card and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://bstcggtu2018.com/BsTcFOrm2018/getForMAdMit.php

The BSTC (D.El.Ed) programme aims at training teachers for imparting competitive elementary education from Classes 1 to 7/8 in the state. The course is of two academic years. The BSTC exam is held to test candidates on various parameters viz Mental Ability, General Awareness of Rajasthan and its culture, Teaching Aptitude and Language Ability (English, Sanskrit, Hindi).

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
