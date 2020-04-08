After Watching Nurse's Emotional Reunion with Her Daughter, BSY Promises Help for Health Workers

Bengaluru: Hours after a video of a nurse’s emotional moments with her child went viral on social media, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa called the woman to express his gratitude for her selfless work and promised to address all issues concerning her fraternity.

The CM also wrote her a letter appreciating the dedication being shown by her and other paramedics at the cost of their own lives. He assured her of looking into all the issues raised by her once the present crisis is under control.

A father of five, Yediyurappa said he was in tears while talking to Sunanda Korepur, who has been working at the isolation ward of the Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) for the past two weeks and has not gone home since.

Fearing spread of the deadly coronavirus that has claimed seven lives in the district, Korepur has not stepped out in the last 15 days.

However, a three-year-old daughter’s heart was unable to accept the reality and on Tuesday, Korepur’s husband Sreekanth was forced to bring little Aishwarya to the accommodation facility provided to the nurse by the hospital.

Waiting outside the hotel, the child kept crying for her mother as Sreekanth helplessly tried hard to console her. And even when they finally met, it was from a distance in view of the deadly nature of the pandemic. As the child wept inconsolably for her mother to come close to her, Korepur, with tears rolling down her eyes looked at her daughter from a feet away.

Yediyurappa told Korepur that he was saddened to see the child crying and refusing to eat without her mother and promised all possible help from his end.

