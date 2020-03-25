BSY Makes U-turn on Free Food for Poor, Says Can't Keep Indira Canteens Open In View of Huge Crowd
On Monday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said free food will be served for the entire day to poor people at the canteens in the wake of the lockdown.
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday the state-run Indira Canteens would have to be shut down due to the huge assembly of people at the canteens.
This came two days after the government said that free food would be provided at the canteens to daily wage labourers in view of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.
"Considering how crowded it gets, it is impossible to keep the Indira canteens open. We will discuss with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on what can be done for the poor and destitute. We have already announced to give two months’ ration and pension in advance," Yediyurappa said.
On Monday, the CM had said that the free food will be served for the entire day to poor people at the canteens.
At present, the subsidised 'Indira Canteens' served breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Licks Cop to Scare Him with Coronavirus After He Stops Her Car in Kolkata
- Pornhub is Giving out 'Free Premium' to Encourage People to Stay at Home amid Corona Lockdown
- Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Parents Kamal Haasan, Saarika and Sister Akshara Isolating in Different Houses
- No Plans to Delay April's National Football League Draft Despite Coronavirus Concerns
- Spanish Football Federation Offers Lower-level Clubs Loans to Pay Bills Amid Coronavirus Crisis