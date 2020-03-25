BSY Makes U-turn on Free Food for Poor, Says Can't Keep Indira Canteens Open In View of Huge Crowd

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday the state-run Indira Canteens would have to be shut down due to the huge assembly of people at the canteens.

This came two days after the government said that free food would be provided at the canteens to daily wage labourers in view of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Considering how crowded it gets, it is impossible to keep the Indira canteens open. We will discuss with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on what can be done for the poor and destitute. We have already announced to give two months’ ration and pension in advance," Yediyurappa said.

On Monday, the CM had said that the free food will be served for the entire day to poor people at the canteens.

At present, the subsidised 'Indira Canteens' served breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube