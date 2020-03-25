Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

BSY Makes U-turn on Free Food for Poor, Says Can't Keep Indira Canteens Open In View of Huge Crowd

On Monday, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa had said free food will be served for the entire day to poor people at the canteens in the wake of the lockdown.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BSY Makes U-turn on Free Food for Poor, Says Can't Keep Indira Canteens Open In View of Huge Crowd
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Wednesday the state-run Indira Canteens would have to be shut down due to the huge assembly of people at the canteens.

This came two days after the government said that free food would be provided at the canteens to daily wage labourers in view of the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Considering how crowded it gets, it is impossible to keep the Indira canteens open. We will discuss with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on what can be done for the poor and destitute. We have already announced to give two months’ ration and pension in advance," Yediyurappa said.

On Monday, the CM had said that the free food will be served for the entire day to poor people at the canteens.

At present, the subsidised 'Indira Canteens' served breakfast at Rs 5 and lunch and dinner at a cost of Rs 10.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram